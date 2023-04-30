Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 92 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 1,426.2% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,706,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $317,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,151 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 722.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,173,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $218,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,524 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth approximately $46,564,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 126.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 401,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,664,000 after acquiring an additional 223,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 174.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 275,912 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,287,000 after acquiring an additional 175,247 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $256.00 to $264.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.15.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $238.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $234.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.18. The stock has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $166.49 and a fifty-two week high of $251.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.53% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 42.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $333,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,886 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $333,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,886 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total transaction of $4,639,691.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,591,348.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,426 shares of company stock valued at $9,174,310. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.