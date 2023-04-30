Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 120.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,483 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Gentex by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,752 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Gentex in the 4th quarter worth $335,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Gentex in the 4th quarter worth $1,349,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Gentex in the 4th quarter worth $889,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Gentex by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 19,150 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 6,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Stock Up 4.7 %

Gentex stock opened at $27.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.51. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $23.28 and a twelve month high of $31.48. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.92.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $493.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.04 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 16.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on GNTX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gentex has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Insider Activity at Gentex

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 6,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $199,349.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,803.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Gentex news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 9,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $279,929.55. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 20,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,650.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 6,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $199,349.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,597 shares in the company, valued at $664,803.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,643 shares of company stock worth $1,050,188. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Profile

(Get Rating)

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. It operates through the Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

