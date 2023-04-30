Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Receives $49.13 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.13.

PSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Parsons from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. William Blair upgraded shares of Parsons from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Parsons in a research report on Monday, April 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Parsons

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Parsons during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Parsons during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Parsons during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in Parsons during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Rebalance LLC bought a new position in Parsons during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Parsons Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSN opened at $43.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Parsons has a 1-year low of $34.46 and a 1-year high of $50.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.28.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Parsons had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.47%. Research analysts expect that Parsons will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Parsons

Parsons Corp. engages in the provision of engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. It delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

