Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.56

Shares of Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.56 and traded as low as $15.31. Pathfinder Bancorp shares last traded at $15.38, with a volume of 2,121 shares changing hands.

Pathfinder Bancorp Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.55. The stock has a market cap of $71.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.03 million for the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 22.63%.

Pathfinder Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. Pathfinder Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.90%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 132.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 88,167 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 50,243 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,313 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 7,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,382 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. 16.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pathfinder Bancorp Company Profile

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the investment in Pathfinder Bank. It offers checking and savings accounts, loans, and digital banking services for retail and business customers through its subsidiary. The firm also provides overdraft protection and mobile payments for individual clients and cash management sweep accounts, remote deposit capture, and merchant card services for business clients.

