Paycom Software (PAYC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.00 per share for the quarter. Paycom Software has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.24. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 25.62%. The business had revenue of $370.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.71 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Paycom Software to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $290.37 on Friday. Paycom Software has a 52-week low of $255.82 and a 52-week high of $402.78. The company has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $308.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total transaction of $297,813.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,562.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 14.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 352 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 148.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 356.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PAYC. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $395.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $386.38.

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

