Penumbra (PEN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Penumbra has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $221.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Penumbra’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Penumbra to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Penumbra stock opened at $284.12 on Friday. Penumbra has a one year low of $114.86 and a one year high of $288.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 5.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $270.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.19. The company has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,735.33 and a beta of 0.54.

In other news, Director Arani Bose sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.21, for a total value of $1,271,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 440,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,020,687.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Penumbra news, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.98, for a total transaction of $223,107.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,686,214.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Arani Bose sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.21, for a total value of $1,271,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 440,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,020,687.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,660 shares of company stock worth $3,615,519. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,407,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,050,000 after buying an additional 68,266 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 8.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,231,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,300,000 after buying an additional 90,749 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 4.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,016,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,731,000 after buying an additional 46,875 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the fourth quarter valued at $99,266,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 407,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,647,000 after buying an additional 44,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

PEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Penumbra from $254.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet raised Penumbra from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Penumbra from $250.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Penumbra in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Penumbra from $279.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.83.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. The company was founded by Arani Bose and Adam Elsesser on June 21, 2004, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

