Perficient (PRFT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.03). Perficient had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 33.83%. The business had revenue of $232.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.73 million. On average, analysts expect Perficient to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Perficient Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $64.92 on Friday. Perficient has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $110.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Perficient

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PRFT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Perficient from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Perficient in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of Perficient from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on Perficient from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

In related news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $715,077.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 133,852 shares in the company, valued at $9,668,129.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perficient

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Perficient in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Perficient by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Perficient in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $298,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Perficient in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Perficient by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

Featured Stories

