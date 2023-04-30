Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Bought by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,860 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $2,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 43.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 834 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Price Performance

NYSE PFGC opened at $62.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.61. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $38.23 and a 12-month high of $63.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The food distribution company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.89 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $28,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,790 shares in the company, valued at $8,659,914.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Donald S. Bulmer sold 970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total value of $58,015.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,452.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $28,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,659,914.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,970 shares of company stock worth $116,801 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFGC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.36.

About Performance Food Group

(Get Rating)

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice, Vistar, & Convenience. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

See Also

