Persimmon (LON:PSN) PT Lowered to GBX 1,400 at Berenberg Bank

Persimmon (LON:PSN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,600 ($19.98) to GBX 1,400 ($17.48) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PSN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Persimmon to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Persimmon from GBX 1,469 ($18.35) to GBX 1,396 ($17.43) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.24) target price on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,190 ($14.86) target price on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,521.63 ($19.00).

Get Persimmon alerts:

Persimmon Stock Performance

PSN opened at GBX 1,314 ($16.41) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,274.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,305.15. Persimmon has a 1 year low of GBX 1,113.50 ($13.91) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,275.82 ($28.42). The company has a market capitalization of £4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 772.94, a P/E/G ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Persimmon Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 60 ($0.75) per share. This represents a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Persimmon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10,000.00%.

In other Persimmon news, insider Jason Windsor sold 4,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,226 ($15.31), for a total transaction of £53,588.46 ($66,927.01). Company insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

About Persimmon

(Get Rating)

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.