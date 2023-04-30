P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 13.3% from the March 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in P&F Industries stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.65% of P&F Industries worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFIN opened at $5.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.26 and its 200-day moving average is $5.28. P&F Industries has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $6.19.

P&F Industries ( NASDAQ:PFIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.69 million for the quarter. P&F Industries had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. P&F Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently -200.00%.

P&F Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and import of air-powered tools. Its products include sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches. The company was founded on April 19, 1963 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

