Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) Short Interest Up 22.8% in April

Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,679,100 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the March 31st total of 3,809,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,899.3 days.
Pharming Group Price Performance
Shares of Pharming Group stock opened at $1.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $711.13 million, a P/E ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 1.09. Pharming Group has a one year low of $0.74 and a one year high of $1.59.
Pharming Group Company Profile
