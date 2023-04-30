Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) Short Interest Up 22.8% in April

Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,679,100 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the March 31st total of 3,809,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,899.3 days.

Shares of Pharming Group stock opened at $1.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $711.13 million, a P/E ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 1.09. Pharming Group has a one year low of $0.74 and a one year high of $1.59.

Pharming Group NV is a holding company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs. The firm offers RUCONEST, which is a recombinant human C1-esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Europe, and Rest of the World.

