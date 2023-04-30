Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.48

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.48 and traded as low as $12.56. Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $12.73, with a volume of 267,209 shares trading hands.

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.48.

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a $0.1279 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.06%. Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7,550.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund

In other Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund news, insider Emmanuel Roman bought 18,774 shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.79 per share, for a total transaction of $240,119.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 270,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,453,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,972,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,266,000 after buying an additional 295,214 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 254.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,548,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,606 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,469,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,377,000 after purchasing an additional 88,396 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,417,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,699,000 after purchasing an additional 43,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,172,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,915,000 after purchasing an additional 194,264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Featured Articles

