Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. cut its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 54.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,428 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 153.6% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 223.5% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 284.0% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $78.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.46. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $59.03 and a 52-week high of $81.63.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.28 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.865 dividend. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 81.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on PNW. Mizuho cut their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $69.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.