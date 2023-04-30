Piper Sandler Boosts Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target to $83.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet raised Edwards Lifesciences from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.42.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $87.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $67.13 and a twelve month high of $110.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.49 and its 200-day moving average is $78.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.02.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Robert W.A. Sellers sold 12,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.20, for a total transaction of $1,069,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Robert W.A. Sellers sold 12,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.20, for a total transaction of $1,069,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $304,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,425.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,091 shares of company stock worth $8,819,677. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,148,938,000 after purchasing an additional 15,384,593 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $658,390,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,874,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,632,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712,819 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 167.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,512,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $290,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,410 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 161.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,503,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $261,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

