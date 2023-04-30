Piper Sandler Boosts Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Price Target to $64.00

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

GSHD has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $62.29.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Goosehead Insurance Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $57.50 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.45. Goosehead Insurance has a 12-month low of $29.23 and a 12-month high of $71.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 442.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Activity

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $57.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Goosehead Insurance’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 2,051 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $92,315.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at $5,957,028.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas Mcconnon bought 5,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.45 per share, for a total transaction of $274,640.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 516,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,484,579.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 2,051 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $92,315.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at $5,957,028.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 253,854 shares of company stock valued at $12,779,612 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goosehead Insurance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSHD. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 62.5% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,074,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,690 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,770,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,089,000 after acquiring an additional 42,116 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 30.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,605,000 after acquiring an additional 351,769 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 12.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,401,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,966,000 after acquiring an additional 151,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 12.0% in the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 998,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,591,000 after acquiring an additional 106,849 shares in the last quarter. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Goosehead Insurance

(Get Rating)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines of insurance. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.