Piper Sandler Increases Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Price Target to $20.00

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Friday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded Overstock.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.29.

Shares of NASDAQ OSTK opened at $20.36 on Friday. Overstock.com has a 1-year low of $17.05 and a 1-year high of $39.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.23 and a 200-day moving average of $21.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $920.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.83 and a beta of 3.35.

Overstock.com ( NASDAQ:OSTK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Overstock.com had a positive return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $381.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Overstock.com will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 2,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total transaction of $49,364.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,273.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 2,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total transaction of $49,364.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,273.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Glen Nickle sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $34,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,434 shares in the company, valued at $265,310.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Overstock.com by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,480,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,105,000 after acquiring an additional 905,863 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Overstock.com by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,194,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,123,000 after acquiring an additional 212,866 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Overstock.com by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,049,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,250,000 after acquiring an additional 24,612 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Overstock.com by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 841,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,285,000 after acquiring an additional 179,870 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Overstock.com by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 833,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,146,000 after acquiring an additional 19,892 shares during the period. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Overstock.com, Inc operates an online shopping site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

