Piper Sandler Lowers Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Price Target to $10.00

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Heritage Commerce in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Heritage Commerce from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBK opened at $8.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Heritage Commerce has a 1 year low of $7.47 and a 1 year high of $14.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.08 million, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.90.

Heritage Commerce ( NASDAQ:HTBK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 33.67%. The business had revenue of $54.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.04 million. Equities analysts forecast that Heritage Commerce will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli purchased 3,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $43,627.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 340,187 shares in the company, valued at $4,055,029.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Heritage Commerce news, Director Robert Moles sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $107,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,799.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli bought 3,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $43,627.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 340,187 shares in the company, valued at $4,055,029.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTBK. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 132.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes the holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by Bay View Funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

