Polaris Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $2.10 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:PII)

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Polaris in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 27th. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle expects that the company will post earnings of $2.10 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Polaris’ current full-year earnings is $10.23 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Polaris’ FY2024 earnings at $10.50 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Polaris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Polaris from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Polaris from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.27.

Shares of PII stock opened at $108.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Polaris has a 12 month low of $91.86 and a 12 month high of $123.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.89.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 60.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Polaris by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,885,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,950,000 after acquiring an additional 89,717 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Polaris by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,803,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,933,000 after purchasing an additional 13,281 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Polaris by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,136,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,665,000 after buying an additional 532,947 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Polaris by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,698,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,534,000 after acquiring an additional 922,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Polaris by 3.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,646,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,221,000 after purchasing an additional 76,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Polaris news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 10,626 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,221,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,430. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.29%.

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The Off-Road segment includes off-road vehicles (ORV) and snowmobiles. The On Road segment is involved in the design and manufacture of motorcycles, moto-roadsters, light duty hauling, and passenger vehicles.

