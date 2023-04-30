Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Receives $136.88 Consensus PT from Analysts

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $131.63.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PDS shares. TheStreet upgraded Precision Drilling from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Precision Drilling in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$115.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$150.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Precision Drilling by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 38,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter worth $725,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Precision Drilling by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 550,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new position in Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Precision Drilling by 262.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 20,890 shares during the period. 45.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Precision Drilling stock opened at $49.73 on Thursday. Precision Drilling has a 12 month low of $44.92 and a 12 month high of $87.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $682.30 million, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 2.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.87.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.91 by ($1.71). Precision Drilling had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $376.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.07 million. Research analysts predict that Precision Drilling will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision of onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes rig and directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

