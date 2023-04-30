Premier (PINC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Premier has set its FY 2023 guidance at $2.53-$2.65 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $2.53-2.65 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. Premier had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $359.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.36 million. On average, analysts expect Premier to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Premier alerts:

Premier Price Performance

NASDAQ PINC opened at $33.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.96. Premier has a 52-week low of $30.62 and a 52-week high of $38.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.28.

Premier Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Premier

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Premier during the fourth quarter worth $652,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Premier by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Premier by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 76,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Premier in the fourth quarter worth $553,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Premier in the fourth quarter worth $2,350,000. 66.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on PINC. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Premier from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised Premier from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Premier in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Premier from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.90.

About Premier

(Get Rating)

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments. The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.