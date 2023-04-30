Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) Shares Down 5.3%

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.20 and last traded at $3.21. 24,127 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 26,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.39.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.58. The company has a market capitalization of $245.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.02.
Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Priority Technology had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a negative return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $177.56 million for the quarter.
Priority Technology Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of merchant acquiring and commercial payments solutions with a platform of micro services that activate and monetize vertically specialized merchant networks. It offers unique product capabilities to businesses, enterprises and distribution partners such as retail independent sales organizations, financial institutions, wholesale ISOs, and independent software vendors in the United States.
