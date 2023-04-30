Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) Shares Down 5.3%

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.20 and last traded at $3.21. 24,127 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 26,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.39.

Priority Technology Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.58. The company has a market capitalization of $245.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.02.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Priority Technology had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a negative return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $177.56 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Priority Technology

About Priority Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRTH. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 527.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Priority Technology by 727.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Priority Technology by 49.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Priority Technology by 41.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Priority Technology by 102.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995 shares during the period. 11.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of merchant acquiring and commercial payments solutions with a platform of micro services that activate and monetize vertically specialized merchant networks. It offers unique product capabilities to businesses, enterprises and distribution partners such as retail independent sales organizations, financial institutions, wholesale ISOs, and independent software vendors in the United States.

Further Reading

