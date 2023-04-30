PropTech Investment Co. II (OTCMKTS:PTICU) Stock Price Up 13.6%

PropTech Investment Co. II (OTCMKTS:PTICU – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 13.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.85 and last traded at $10.54. 2,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 9,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.28.

PropTech Investment Co. II Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PropTech Investment Co. II

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTICU. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in PropTech Investment Co. II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in PropTech Investment Co. II by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP raised its position in PropTech Investment Co. II by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP now owns 243,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 105,100 shares in the last quarter.

PropTech Investment Co. II Company Profile

PropTech Investment Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the PropTech or real estate industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

