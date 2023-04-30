PROS (PRO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect PROS to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $70.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.17 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, analysts expect PROS to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PRO opened at $28.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.48. PROS has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $31.74.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of PROS from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PROS in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of PROS in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of PROS in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PROS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

In other PROS news, CAO Scott William Cook sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $90,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,267,958.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in PROS during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in PROS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in PROS by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in PROS by 122.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,471 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in PROS by 729.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,197 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

