ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8,325.1% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,218,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,108,697 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,394,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,399,000 after buying an additional 76,798 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,386,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,874,000 after buying an additional 110,560 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,090,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,147,000 after acquiring an additional 75,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 953,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,256,000 after acquiring an additional 32,287 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

BATS NOBL opened at $93.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.90. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.52.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

