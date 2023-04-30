ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:TDV) Shares Up 0.9%

ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:TDV – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $59.21 and last traded at $59.21. 10,229 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $58.68.

ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $137.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.00.

About ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF (TDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of U.S. technology companies that have dividend growth of at least 7 years. TDV was launched on Nov 5, 2019 and is managed by ProShares.

