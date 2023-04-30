ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFF) Short Interest Down 13.7% in April

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,518,000 shares, a decrease of 13.7% from the March 31st total of 1,758,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of PBSFF opened at $8.86 on Friday. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 52 week low of $8.36 and a 52 week high of $10.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average of $8.61.

About ProSiebenSat.1 Media

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE is a mass media and digital company. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment, Dating, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment represents the company’s business with focus on the Seven.One Entertainment Group, which provides multi-platform digital media to audiences in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.

