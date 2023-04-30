Prudential Financial (PRU) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Prudential Financial to post earnings of $3.06 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.15). Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Prudential Financial to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $87.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Prudential Financial has a 12 month low of $75.37 and a 12 month high of $112.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a PE ratio of -22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.94.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is -126.90%.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.67.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $409,299.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $1,151,334.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,685. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $409,299.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Featured Stories

