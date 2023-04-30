Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Acquired by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 187.5% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSA opened at $294.83 on Friday. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $270.13 and a 12 month high of $395.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $295.98 and a 200-day moving average of $293.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $51.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.45.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($1.93). Public Storage had a net margin of 101.60% and a return on equity of 72.77%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. This is a boost from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 51.09%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PSA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $353.78.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

