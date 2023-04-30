Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Issued By US Capital Advisors

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors lifted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Williams Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.43. US Capital Advisors has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Williams Companies’ current full-year earnings is $1.73 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Williams Companies’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 16.02%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Raymond James lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.42.

NYSE:WMB opened at $30.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.61. Williams Companies has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $37.97.

Institutional Trading of Williams Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Williams Companies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 68,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Williams Companies by 6.9% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 19,481 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Williams Companies by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,285 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Williams Companies by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,226,811 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,362,000 after purchasing an additional 196,163 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Williams Companies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 28,621 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William H. Spence acquired 5,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.61 per share, for a total transaction of $148,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 48,521 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,706.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 106.55%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Articles

