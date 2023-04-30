Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. Boosted by US Capital Advisors (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors upped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners in a report released on Tuesday, April 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.77. The consensus estimate for Cheniere Energy Partners’ current full-year earnings is $2.70 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.01 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.08 EPS.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 104.57% and a net margin of 14.52%.

Cheniere Energy Partners Trading Up 2.3 %

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Cheniere Energy Partners from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Cheniere Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Cheniere Energy Partners from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.50.

Cheniere Energy Partners stock opened at $45.61 on Friday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $40.20 and a 12 month high of $62.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.30 and its 200-day moving average is $52.82. The company has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.84.

Cheniere Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $0.775 dividend. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous dividend of $0.62. This represents a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 94.51%.

Insider Activity at Cheniere Energy Partners

In related news, major shareholder Cqp Rockies Platform Llc purchased 53,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.73 per share, for a total transaction of $2,442,576.49. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 36,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,671,751.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cheniere Energy Partners news, major shareholder Cqp Rockies Platform Llc bought 53,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.73 per share, for a total transaction of $2,442,576.49. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 36,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,671,751.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 27,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.11 per share, with a total value of $1,275,833.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,183.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheniere Energy Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CQP. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,721 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,136 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 323.6% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 39,666 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 30,301 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

