Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Reduced by Analyst

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors reduced their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.31. US Capital Advisors currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Crestwood Equity Partners’ current full-year earnings is $1.46 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Crestwood Equity Partners’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. Crestwood Equity Partners had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CEQP. Scotiabank started coverage on Crestwood Equity Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE:CEQP opened at $24.69 on Friday. Crestwood Equity Partners has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $31.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.18 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.61%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -935.71%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 101,693.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 543,825,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,242,785,000 after purchasing an additional 543,291,069 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,335,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $323,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165,569 shares in the last quarter. First Reserve GP XIII Ltd acquired a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $313,122,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,598,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $68,056,000 after acquiring an additional 55,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,527,324 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,858,000 after acquiring an additional 93,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing, Storage and Transportation, and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services, processing, treating, and compression services, and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

