Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Darling Ingredients in a report released on Tuesday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Ailani now anticipates that the company will earn $1.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.27. The consensus estimate for Darling Ingredients’ current full-year earnings is $5.57 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Darling Ingredients’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.11 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.36 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DAR. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.58.

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $59.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.24. Darling Ingredients has a 52 week low of $51.77 and a 52 week high of $87.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.23.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 20.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Charles L. Adair purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.15 per share, with a total value of $27,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,236.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP Patrick Mcnutt bought 900 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.07 per share, with a total value of $48,663.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 12,287 shares in the company, valued at $664,358.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles L. Adair bought 500 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.15 per share, with a total value of $27,075.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,236.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Darling Ingredients

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAR. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 97.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,999 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 20.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at $141,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at $447,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 8.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 89,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after acquiring an additional 6,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

