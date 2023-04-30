Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Reduced by Analyst

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of FlexShopper in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 26th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.08. The consensus estimate for FlexShopper’s current full-year earnings is ($0.26) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for FlexShopper’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Shares of FlexShopper stock opened at $0.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.74 million, a PE ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.79. FlexShopper has a 12-month low of $0.59 and a 12-month high of $3.17. The company has a quick ratio of 10.64, a current ratio of 10.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.08.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in FlexShopper by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 638,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 12,232 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in FlexShopper by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 100,125 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in FlexShopper in the 3rd quarter worth $287,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of FlexShopper by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of FlexShopper by 204.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 34,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.94% of the company’s stock.

FlexShopper, In. operates as a holding and financial technology company, which enables consumers utilizing its e-commerce marketplace to shop for brand name electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own basis. Its products include cell phones, televisions, cameras and camcorders, video games, computers and laptops, furniture, smartwatches, matresses, Apple, and Tires.

