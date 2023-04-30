Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Reduced by Analyst

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of FlexShopper in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 26th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.08. The consensus estimate for FlexShopper’s current full-year earnings is ($0.26) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for FlexShopper’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.
Shares of FlexShopper stock opened at $0.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.74 million, a PE ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.79. FlexShopper has a 12-month low of $0.59 and a 12-month high of $3.17. The company has a quick ratio of 10.64, a current ratio of 10.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.08.
FlexShopper, In. operates as a holding and financial technology company, which enables consumers utilizing its e-commerce marketplace to shop for brand name electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own basis. Its products include cell phones, televisions, cameras and camcorders, video games, computers and laptops, furniture, smartwatches, matresses, Apple, and Tires.
