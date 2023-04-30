Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for i-80 Gold Corp. Raised by Cormark (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX)

i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for i-80 Gold in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 26th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for i-80 Gold’s current full-year earnings is ($0.09) per share. Cormark also issued estimates for i-80 Gold’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on IAUX. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on i-80 Gold from C$4.25 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on i-80 Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

i-80 Gold Stock Up 0.4 %

IAUX opened at $2.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $623.54 million and a P/E ratio of -7.44. i-80 Gold has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $3.18.

i-80 Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $11.65 million for the quarter. i-80 Gold had a negative return on equity of 16.61% and a negative net margin of 214.32%.

Institutional Trading of i-80 Gold

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAUX. Windsor Group LTD acquired a new stake in i-80 Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in i-80 Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in i-80 Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Cannell & Co. acquired a new stake in i-80 Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in i-80 Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. 26.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About i-80 Gold

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver mineral deposits in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Lone Tree property covering an area of approximately 12,000 acres located in Battle Mountain-Eureka, Northern Nevada; Ruby Hill property located in Battle Mountain Trend, Northern Nevada; McCoy-Cove project covering 31,000 acres located in Battle Mountain Trend, Nevada; and Buffalo Mountain property located in Battle Mountain Trend, Northern Nevada as well as controls Granite Creek Project located in Getchell Trend, Northern Nevada.

