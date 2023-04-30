Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Planet Fitness, Inc. Increased by William Blair (NYSE:PLNT)

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Planet Fitness in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 26th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.43. The consensus estimate for Planet Fitness’ current full-year earnings is $2.20 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.48 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 65.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share.

PLNT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Planet Fitness from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.08.

Shares of PLNT opened at $83.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.83 and its 200-day moving average is $76.06. Planet Fitness has a 12 month low of $54.15 and a 12 month high of $85.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 801.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter worth approximately $357,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,184,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852,867 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter worth approximately $919,000. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

