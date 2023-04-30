Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Issued By HC Wainwright

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Veru in a report issued on Wednesday, April 26th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.30). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Veru’s current full-year earnings is ($1.25) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Veru’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

Get Veru alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Veru from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Veru Stock Performance

Shares of VERU stock opened at $1.27 on Friday. Veru has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $24.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.21. The company has a market capitalization of $105.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of -0.22.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.08). Veru had a negative net margin of 412.01% and a negative return on equity of 119.37%. The business had revenue of $2.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 million.

Institutional Trading of Veru

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veru by 4,643.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,880,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777,610 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Veru in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,800,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Veru by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,293,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,511,000 after buying an additional 949,478 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veru during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,690,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Veru by 11.2% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,893,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,847,000 after acquiring an additional 393,000 shares during the last quarter. 48.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veru

(Get Rating)

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer, VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer, and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.