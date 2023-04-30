Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for McDonald’s Co. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:MCD)

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for McDonald’s in a report issued on Tuesday, April 25th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now anticipates that the fast-food giant will post earnings per share of $2.70 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.57. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for McDonald’s’ current full-year earnings is $10.89 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ Q3 2023 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.83 EPS.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 122.21% and a net margin of 29.36%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $293.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $328.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Gordon Haskett lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.83.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $295.75 on Friday. McDonald’s has a 12-month low of $228.34 and a 12-month high of $296.18. The stock has a market cap of $215.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $276.46 and a 200-day moving average of $270.32.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 9.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,759 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 20.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 43,252 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $12,094,000 after acquiring an additional 7,312 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in McDonald’s by 2.6% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,869 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in McDonald’s by 5.9% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 205,484 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $57,455,000 after acquiring an additional 11,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 22.3% during the first quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.24%.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

