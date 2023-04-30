Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for 3M Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:MMM)

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for 3M in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the conglomerate will earn $1.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.08. The consensus estimate for 3M’s current full-year earnings is $8.66 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for 3M’s FY2024 earnings at $9.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.45 EPS.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

MMM has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their target price on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.69.

MMM opened at $106.22 on Friday. 3M has a 1-year low of $100.16 and a 1-year high of $154.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.20 and a 200-day moving average of $116.05.

3M Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.18%.

Institutional Trading of 3M

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMM. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 1,538.9% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

