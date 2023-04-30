Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Lifted by William Blair

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Alphabet in a report released on Tuesday, April 25th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now forecasts that the information services provider will earn $1.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.14. The consensus estimate for Alphabet’s current full-year earnings is $5.34 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.89 EPS.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share.

GOOG has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.80.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $108.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.71 and a 200-day moving average of $97.14. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $123.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 58,146 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 213,203 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,173,000 after acquiring an additional 12,411 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,032,067 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $523,335,000 after acquiring an additional 141,706 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 13.1% in the first quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 7,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the first quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 126,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,539 shares of company stock valued at $10,209,164. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

