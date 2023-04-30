Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Associated Banc in a report issued on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.55. The consensus estimate for Associated Banc’s current full-year earnings is $2.40 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Associated Banc’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ASB. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.29.

Associated Banc Stock Down 0.7 %

Associated Banc stock opened at $17.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.49 and its 200-day moving average is $21.93. Associated Banc has a fifty-two week low of $16.91 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $504.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.71 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 10.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS.

Associated Banc Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Associated Banc

In other Associated Banc news, Director Michael J. Haddad acquired 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.35 per share, with a total value of $99,762.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Associated Banc news, Director Michael J. Haddad acquired 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.35 per share, with a total value of $99,762.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew J. Harmening acquired 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.57 per share, with a total value of $99,764.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,394 shares in the company, valued at $5,911,694.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Associated Banc

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 370.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Banc

(Get Rating)

Associated Banc-Corp. is a holding company, which engages in banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.