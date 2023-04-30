Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Decreased by National Bank Financial

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 26th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.66. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $3.36 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.98 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

CP has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Scotiabank raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$128.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.21.

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $78.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.59. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52-week low of $65.17 and a 52-week high of $82.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.01 and a 200 day moving average of $76.84.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 9.56%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 18.54%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.8% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 8,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.5% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 9,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 13,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. provides rail freight transportation services. It offers rail services linking Canada, the United States and Mexico. The company was founded on June 22, 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

