Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Increased by Analyst

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair boosted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 25th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $12.36 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $11.05. The consensus estimate for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s current full-year earnings is $43.26 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s FY2023 earnings at $43.81 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $51.40 EPS.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

CMG has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,140.00 to $2,240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,970.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,960.00 to $2,270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,940.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,021.37.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:CMG opened at $2,067.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,660.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,567.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.93, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $1,196.28 and a 1-year high of $2,071.00.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.89 by $1.61. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.70 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Chipotle Mexican Grill

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,560,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185,417.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 306,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 305,938 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $248,604,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 375,736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $521,332,000 after purchasing an additional 149,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total value of $3,581,410.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,128,219.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 991 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,537.37, for a total transaction of $1,523,533.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,892,977.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total value of $3,581,410.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $38,128,219.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,724 shares of company stock valued at $21,674,555 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.