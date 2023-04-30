Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Fastenal Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:FAST)

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fastenal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 26th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.49. The consensus estimate for Fastenal’s current full-year earnings is $1.96 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Fastenal’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Fastenal in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.14.

Fastenal Stock Performance

NASDAQ FAST opened at $53.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $43.73 and a twelve month high of $57.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.62.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FAST. State Street Corp grew its position in Fastenal by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,997,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,982,000 after buying an additional 617,123 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,559,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,807,000 after acquiring an additional 278,328 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,989,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,460 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Fastenal by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,249,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fastenal news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $798,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.79%.

About Fastenal

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

Featured Stories

