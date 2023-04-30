Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for General Dynamics Co. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:GD)

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of General Dynamics in a report released on Wednesday, April 26th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings of $2.58 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.88. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for General Dynamics’ current full-year earnings is $12.73 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for General Dynamics’ Q3 2023 earnings at $3.49 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.69 EPS.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share.

General Dynamics Trading Up 1.2 %

GD has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.69.

Shares of GD stock opened at $218.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $226.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.84. The company has a market cap of $59.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.39. General Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $207.42 and a fifty-two week high of $256.86.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 43.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Dynamics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 833.3% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.