Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:GPI)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Group 1 Automotive in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin now expects that the company will earn $10.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $10.37. The consensus estimate for Group 1 Automotive’s current full-year earnings is $38.36 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s Q3 2023 earnings at $9.81 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $8.69 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $35.20 EPS.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $10.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.70 by $1.23. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 31.88% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also commented on GPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $142.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Stephens increased their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

GPI opened at $224.48 on Friday. Group 1 Automotive has a 52 week low of $136.16 and a 52 week high of $242.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.89%.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.67, for a total value of $344,505.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,355 shares in the company, valued at $3,067,242.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.67, for a total value of $344,505.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,355 shares in the company, valued at $3,067,242.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,500 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.68, for a total value of $591,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,084,860.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,100 shares of company stock worth $6,578,154 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 133.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 4.4% during the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 11.9% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 30,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the first quarter worth about $2,020,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

