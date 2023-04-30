Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for JetBlue Airways Co. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:JBLU)

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of JetBlue Airways in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 25th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.25. The consensus estimate for JetBlue Airways’ current full-year earnings is $0.67 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for JetBlue Airways’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.80) EPS.

JetBlue Airways Price Performance

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.72.

JBLU stock opened at $7.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.59. JetBlue Airways has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JetBlue Airways

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 423,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 19,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 38,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 137,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JetBlue Airways

(Get Rating)

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and the most legroom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.