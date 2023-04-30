Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Reduced by US Capital Advisors

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) – US Capital Advisors lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kinder Morgan in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the pipeline company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Kinder Morgan’s current full-year earnings is $1.08 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Kinder Morgan’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.56.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.89. The company has a market cap of $38.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Kinder Morgan has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 13.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS.

Kinder Morgan announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 18th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the pipeline company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

In other news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $240,028.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,763.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.5% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.8% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.5% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 13,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.7% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 34,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.1% in the third quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

