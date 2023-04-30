Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Raised by Analyst

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Synovus Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.79. The consensus estimate for Synovus Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.65 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s FY2023 earnings at $4.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 28.04%. The company had revenue of $613.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Synovus Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Synovus Financial Price Performance

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SNV. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Synovus Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Synovus Financial from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.88.

Synovus Financial stock opened at $30.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.33. Synovus Financial has a 52 week low of $27.08 and a 52 week high of $44.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Synovus Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

Insider Transactions at Synovus Financial

In related news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 1,947 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $84,421.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,855.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synovus Financial

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning grew its position in Synovus Financial by 6.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 8,691.3% during the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 9,995 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 495,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,614,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 5.3% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 151,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,670,000 after acquiring an additional 7,624 shares in the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synovus Financial

(Get Rating)

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.