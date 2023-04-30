Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Taylor Morrison Home Co. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:TMHC)

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.59 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.55. The consensus estimate for Taylor Morrison Home’s current full-year earnings is $6.47 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.31 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $41.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.08.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE:TMHC opened at $43.09 on Friday. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $43.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS.

Insider Activity at Taylor Morrison Home

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 264,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total transaction of $10,973,058.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,664.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,508.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 264,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total transaction of $10,973,058.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,664.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 549,197 shares of company stock valued at $21,611,351. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taylor Morrison Home

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMHC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter valued at approximately $466,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter valued at $309,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,038 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 9.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933 shares during the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

