Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for The Progressive Co. Increased by Zacks Research (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Progressive in a report issued on Wednesday, April 26th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now expects that the insurance provider will earn $1.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.28. The consensus estimate for Progressive’s current full-year earnings is $5.80 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Progressive’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.96 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.87 EPS.
Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.33 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 1.64%.
PGR stock opened at $136.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $79.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.50. Progressive has a 12-month low of $106.95 and a 12-month high of $149.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.96.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.37%.
In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $126,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,070,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $126,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,070,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total value of $65,452.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,045.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,917 shares of company stock valued at $3,658,242 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Progressive by 588.6% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.
Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.
